US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at NATO allies for not contributing to the Iran war, claiming the alliance is "making a very foolish mistake."

At a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House, Trump said he was "surprised" by NATO's stance, even though they agreed that a war with Iran was "a very important thing to do."

"So I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," he said, adding that "this was a great test, because we don't need them, but they should have been there."

Asked about any repercussions to NATO, he responded "no," but said that "it's not good for a partnership."

He argued that "everybody in the whole world should be very thankful" for the US war on Iran and reiterated his disappointment with NATO and "a couple of other countries," without identifying which ones.

The American president has spent recent days griping about how world powers have so far declined to send warships to escort tankers through the narrow waterway in and out of the Gulf and key to the transit of crude.

Trump claims military success, dismisses allies

With the war in its third week, Trump has repeatedly stressed that US and Israeli air strikes have decimated Iran's leadership, military facilities, and weapons manufacturing capacity.

"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.