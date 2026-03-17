US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at NATO allies for not contributing to the Iran war, claiming the alliance is "making a very foolish mistake."
At a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the White House, Trump said he was "surprised" by NATO's stance, even though they agreed that a war with Iran was "a very important thing to do."
"So I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake," he said, adding that "this was a great test, because we don't need them, but they should have been there."
Asked about any repercussions to NATO, he responded "no," but said that "it's not good for a partnership."
He argued that "everybody in the whole world should be very thankful" for the US war on Iran and reiterated his disappointment with NATO and "a couple of other countries," without identifying which ones.
The American president has spent recent days griping about how world powers have so far declined to send warships to escort tankers through the narrow waterway in and out of the Gulf and key to the transit of crude.
Trump claims military success, dismisses allies
With the war in its third week, Trump has repeatedly stressed that US and Israeli air strikes have decimated Iran's leadership, military facilities, and weapons manufacturing capacity.
"The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
"Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea," Trump said, adding: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"
Speaking of allies who have rejected his call for assistance, the 79-year-old Republican said he is "not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street."
Europe signals reluctance amid Hormuz tensions
The US-Israeli war on Iran has expanded dramatically across the Middle East, with Iran targeting the energy facilities of its crude-producing neighbours.
Tehran has also attacked and threatened tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, all but closing the vital waterway through which one-fifth of global crude oil passes.
French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Tuesday that his country would not participate in operations to open the Strait of Hormuz given the current context of air strikes and other military dangers, but once the situation becomes "calmer" it could participate in an "escort system" alongside other nations.
Britain has also waved off Washington's request for assistance. But Trump on Monday suggested Paris and London would lend a hand to the United States in the operation, and said several other countries — without naming them — had responded favourably to his call.