Prime Minister Mark Carney has laid out the priorities of his new Liberal government and pulled no punches about the threats facing Canada.

"We are in a once-in-a-life-time crisis," Carney said on Friday at his first press conference since winning the national election on Tuesday, referring to tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by Trump.

The tariffs will play havoc with the Canadian economy and they are widely seen as a Trump ploy to weaken Canada, forcing it to become the 51st American state.

To withstand these pressures will force "the biggest transformation of the economy since the Second World War," Carney said.

Trump's on-again off-again tariff on Canadian imports to the US has caused a major economic upheaval in America’s northern neighbour.

It is this tension that simmers between the two countries and Carney will have to engage Trump and steer though turbulent waters.

Carney-Trump meeting in DC