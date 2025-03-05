Pakistan has trumpeted its renewal of counterterrorism cooperation with Washington after the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, whom it blames for a 2021 attack on US troops at Kabul airport, in a military operation along the border with Afghanistan.

Wednesday's statement came hours after US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for the arrest during a speech to Congress, adding that Sharifullah was on his way to the United States to face justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel said later Sharifullah was in US custody, in a post on X alongside a picture of agents standing in front of the plane that he was meant to arrive on.

"We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement hours after Trump's speech.

Pakistan had launched an operation along its Afghan border to capture Sharifullah, whom Sharif described as an Afghan national and top commander for the terror group Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K).

"We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in counterterrorism efforts," Sharif added in another statement.

The interim government of Afghanistan did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Excellent cooperation’