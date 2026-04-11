WAR ON IRAN
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US intel says China plans air defence supply to Iran: report
Beijing is preparing shoulder-fired missile systems for transfer to Iran, a CNN report cites unnamed sources and intelligence assessments.
US intel says China plans air defence supply to Iran: report
The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, US on October 9, 2020. / Reuters
April 11, 2026

US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

The US State Department, White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.

RelatedTRT World - Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
SOURCE:Reuters
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