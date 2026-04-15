China's President Xi Jinping has met Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, Chinese state media said.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to China to boost bilateral ties and discuss the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Beijing has welcomed a string of leaders this week from countries impacted by the Iran war and its economic fallout, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vietnamese leader To Lam.