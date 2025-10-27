CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Kremlin reaffirms Russia's security stance after nuclear-powered missile test
The Kremlin spokesperson argues that testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile should not strain ties between Moscow and Washington.
Kremlin reaffirms Russia's security stance after nuclear-powered missile test
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to a question on the US president’s remarks, saying this is Trump’s point of view and that it is “important.” / Reuters
October 27, 2025

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is committed to ensuring its own security as it tested a nuclear-powered missile a day prior, after which US President Donald Trump said Moscow should rather focus on ending the Ukraine war.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with top military officials that Moscow completed “decisive tests” for the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, during which Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew for about 15 hours covering a distance of 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles).

The Russian president described the Burevestnik, whose development was first announced in 2018, as “unique” and possessing “unlimited range.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Japan earlier on Monday, Trump downplayed the significance of the tests, saying the US has a nuclear submarine "right off their shores" that does not need to travel such distances.

“He (Putin) ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its, soon, fourth year, that’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump added.

RelatedTRT World - Kremlin: Putin-Trump summit not cancelled but needs preparation

'Militaristic mood'

In a briefing with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reacted to a question on the US president’s remarks, saying this is Trump’s point of view and that it is “important.”

RECOMMENDED

Arguing that the testing of the Burevestnik missile should not strain ties between Moscow and Washington, Peskov said that Russia is guided by its own interests despite being open to establishing dialogue with the US, which he said is at a minimal level.

“Russia is consistently working to ensure its own security. It is in line with this objective that the development of new weapons systems, including the system just mentioned, is taking place,” the spokesperson added.

Peskov went on to highlight the topic as a “vital issue” amid a “militaristic mood” which he claimed is being seen “primarily among Europeans.”

“Against this backdrop, Russia must do everything possible to ensure its own security,” he expressed.

He also commented on a question concerning Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev's visit to the US for talks with US officials, saying such "informal contacts" between the two countries are "important."

"This is a small step on a long, long road, but that's how it needs to be approached. It's necessary work, but it requires a lot of patience," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control

Explore
Mexico’s president denounces US military intervention in Venezuela
Xi meets Irish premier as China seeks deeper EU ties
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Bluefin tuna weighing over 240 kg sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo auction
Venezuela's Machado hasn't spoken to Trump since October, plans to return 'as soon as possible'
Over 2 million Epstein-related documents still under review: US Justice Department
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating truce after cross-border strike wounds soldier
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
Ukrainian drone debris sparks industrial fire in Russia's Lipetsk: governor
US reduces number of vaccines it recommends for children
Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez formally sworn in as interim president after US abduction of Maduro
Central African Republic President Touadera wins 3rd term in office
Salah helps Egypt reach AFCON quarter-final, vows to keep fighting