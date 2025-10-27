The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is committed to ensuring its own security as it tested a nuclear-powered missile a day prior, after which US President Donald Trump said Moscow should rather focus on ending the Ukraine war.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with top military officials that Moscow completed “decisive tests” for the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, during which Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the missile flew for about 15 hours covering a distance of 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles).

The Russian president described the Burevestnik, whose development was first announced in 2018, as “unique” and possessing “unlimited range.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Japan earlier on Monday, Trump downplayed the significance of the tests, saying the US has a nuclear submarine "right off their shores" that does not need to travel such distances.

“He (Putin) ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its, soon, fourth year, that’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump added.

'Militaristic mood'

In a briefing with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reacted to a question on the US president’s remarks, saying this is Trump’s point of view and that it is “important.”