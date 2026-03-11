China has warned that the US military's potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to "affect war decisions" could undermine ethical restraints and accountability.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin made the remarks on Wednesday in response to reports that the US Defence Department has demanded that American tech companies allow the military unrestricted access to AI technologies.

The US military used artificial intelligence extensively in military offensives against Venezuela and Iran, according to the Global Times.

Responding to those reports, Jiang Bin said China opposes “taking advantage of the lead in AI and other emerging technologies to pursue absolute military dominance or undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries.”