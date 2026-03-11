WORLD
2 min read
China warns US military use of AI could breach ethical limits in war
Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin warns that "a dystopia depicted in the American film The Terminator could one day come true."
China warns US military use of AI could breach ethical limits in war
US military's potential use of AI to 'affect war decisions' undermines ethical restraints: China / Reuters
3 hours ago

China has warned that the US military's potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to "affect war decisions" could undermine ethical restraints and accountability.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin made the remarks on Wednesday in response to reports that the US Defence Department has demanded that American tech companies allow the military unrestricted access to AI technologies.

The US military used artificial intelligence extensively in military offensives against Venezuela and Iran, according to the Global Times.

Responding to those reports, Jiang Bin said China opposes “taking advantage of the lead in AI and other emerging technologies to pursue absolute military dominance or undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries.”

RelatedTRT World - US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
RECOMMENDED

He added that “using AI as a tool to violate the sovereignty of other nations, allowing AI to excessively affect war decisions, and giving algorithms the power to determine life and death not only erode ethical restraints and accountability in wars but also risk technological runaway.”

“A dystopia depicted in the American film The Terminator could one day come true,” the ministry spokesperson warned.

He stressed that Beijing believes all relevant weapon systems “must be put under human control,” and “human primacy” must be upheld in military applications of AI.

“China will work with other nations to advance multilateral AI governance with UN centrality, strengthen risk prevention and control, and ensure that AI always develops in a direction conducive to the progress of human civilisation,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - China calls for global consensus on balancing AI development, security
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Incoherent and incomplete': US lawmakers warn of Trump's Iran war strategy
Six dead after bus fire in western Switzerland, police say
Australia grants asylum to 2 more players of Iran women's football team
Iranian foreign minister rejects US claim of planned attack as 'sheer, utter lie'
140 US troops wounded in Iran war, including 8 severely — Pentagon
Early Galatasaray goal sinks Liverpool in Champions League clash
Erdogan hails Türkiye as model of religious freedom, warns against Islamophobia
White House denies US Navy escorted tankers through Strait of Hormuz
By Sadiq S Bhat
Middle East 'tit-for-tat' strikes endangering civilians: UN
US energy secretary deletes post claiming navy escorted tanker through Hormuz
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Erdogan to Zelenskyy: Ukraine peace talks should not be derailed by Iran war
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US