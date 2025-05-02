WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel bombs three Syrian cities hours after hitting an area near presidential palace in Damascus
Israel strikes near Damascus and in the western regions of Hama and Latakia, state media report.
00:00
Israel bombs three Syrian cities hours after hitting an area near presidential palace in Damascus
Dozens of people gather in Qaboun area near Damascus to hold a protest against the Israeli air strikes targeting the capital and its surroundings, on May 2, 2025, in Syria. / AA
May 2, 2025

Israel targeted the vicinity of Syria's Damascus countryside and the provinces of Latakia and Hama, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, after Israel hit near the city's presidential palace.

SANA reported early on Saturday that "strikes by the Israeli air force on the outskirts of Harasta, near Damascus" and others targeting two sites in the western regions of Hama and Latakia.

Reports say four people were wounded in Hama.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus.

Syria's presidency condemned the Israeli air strike, calling it a "dangerous escalation against state institutions and the sovereignty of the state."

It called on the international community to stand by Syria, saying that such attacks "target Syria national security and the unity of the Syrian people."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage