Access to Google services was restored Thursday after a region-wide outage cut off millions of users across dozens of countries, with disruptions reported in platforms including YouTube, Gmail and Maps.

Monitoring site DownDetector said reports of outages surged around 10 am local time (0700 GMT), as users struggled to access multiple Google services including Chrome and Google Translate.

The disruption lasted for roughly an hour before easing around 0800 GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan confirmed the outage, saying it affected Türkiye and much of Europe.

“Google, Android, and related services are experiencing an outage spanning Türkiye and Europe,” Sayan said.