When the first thick flakes began to fall as Türkiye stepped into the opening hours of 2026, they did so gently, almost cautiously, as if testing how a tired country might receive them. Within hours, the landscape was transformed. Busy streets slowed to a hush, rooftops disappeared beneath a soft white cover, and the familiar rhythm of daily life softened into something calmer, more reflective.
For many, the snowfall felt symbolic — not merely a change in weather, but a moment of collective breathing space. After months of relentless headlines, personal struggles and constant motion, winter offered a rare pause. The cold air sharpened the senses, while the snow seemed to blur the sharp edges of worry.
In residential neighbourhoods, the scene was quietly intimate. Parents watched from balconies as children laughed freely, their joy echoing between buildings. The smell of soup drifted from kitchens, and windows glowed warmly against the early darkness. Conversations slowed, phones were put down, and people allowed themselves to linger in the moment.
“The snow brings us closer to each other,” said Ayse, a mother of two, from Ordu, one of the coastal cities of the Black Sea. “When everything turns white, you feel a sense of equality — rich or poor, young or old, we all look at the same sky.”
For the year ahead, her wishes were simple but deeply felt. “I hope for a year filled with health, patience and compassion. I want my children to grow up in a world where people listen to each other more, where kindness is not seen as weakness. The snow reminds me that life can still be gentle.”
Across town, university campuses reflected a similar mood. Lecture halls emptied earlier than usual as students drifted outside, some taking photographs, others simply standing in silence. The pressure of exams and future plans momentarily gave way to something more grounding.
Mehmet, a university student in Erzurum, paused on a snow-covered path, watching his breath rise into the air. “The snow slows everything down,” he said. “It makes you realise that not everything has to be rushed.”
Looking to the new year, his hopes were quietly ambitious. “I wish for opportunities — not just for myself, but for everyone my age. I hope we can study, work and dream without constant anxiety. I want a future where effort is rewarded, where people are not afraid to plan ahead.”
Although Istanbul doesn't receive as much snowfall as other cities in Türkiye, the excitement of snow is still felt. While occasional snowfalls excite people, the excitement reaches its peak for the children of Istanbul who are preparing to play snowball outside.
In cafes, strangers exchanged smiles; on public transport, conversations felt softer. The snow seemed to encourage small acts of courtesy — a hand offered on icy steps, a shared umbrella, a kind word.
For many across Türkiye, the white blanket was not an escape from reality, but a reminder that renewal is possible. Beneath the cold, there was warmth — in homes, in shared hopes, and in the quiet belief that the coming year could bring stability, understanding and peace.
As the country settled into the stillness of winter, the snow held these wishes gently, resting on rooftops and hearts alike, whispering that beginnings can be calm, and hope can arrive without noise.