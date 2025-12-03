A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza despite the ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the incident happened in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza.
Basal did not clarify whether the shooting took place inside areas still held by Israeli forces or in zones they withdrew from under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.
The Israeli army did not comment on the attack.
Palestinian government media office in Gaza said the army has violated the ceasefire about 591 times, killing 357 people and injuring 903 others.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.