WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli army kills Palestinian man in Gaza despite ceasefire
Civil Defence says a man was shot in Gaza as officials accuse Israel of repeated ceasefire violations.
Israeli army kills Palestinian man in Gaza despite ceasefire
People mourn the loss of the Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack at al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza on December 02 2025 / AA
December 3, 2025

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza despite the ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the incident happened in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza.

Basal did not clarify whether the shooting took place inside areas still held by Israeli forces or in zones they withdrew from under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The Israeli army did not comment on the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian government media office in Gaza said the army has violated the ceasefire about 591 times, killing 357 people and injuring 903 others.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strikes wound 5 Palestinians, including children, in latest Gaza ceasefire violation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report