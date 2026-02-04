TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for the establishment of regional security mechanisms to prevent crises before they occur.
Türkiye is ready to mediate between Iran and US and rejects military action against Tehran. President Erdogan / AA
February 4, 2026

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed Türkiye's readiness to mediate between Iran and the US to help reduce tensions, stressing Ankara’s rejection of any military action against Tehran.

“Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the United States in order to de-escalate tensions and help resolve issues through diplomatic means,” Erdogan said in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The president underlined that Türkiye does not want the region to witness “a new war or a new wave of destruction.”

“We have openly and consistently expressed our opposition to any military intervention against Iran on every platform,” Erdogan said, urging all parties to avoid any steps that may cause escalation.

Establishment of regional security mechanisms

The Turkish president called for the establishment of regional security mechanisms “to prevent crises before they occur.”

"What our region needs is not new divisions, but a foundation for cooperation shaped by common wisdom and shared responsibility,” Erdogan said.

“Our aim is not to manage conflict but to jointly strengthen the diplomatic groundwork that will prevent it from arising in the first place,” Erdogan said, stressing the importance of establishing a regional security mechanism to prevent a crisis.

The Turkish leader stressed that Türkiye continues consultations with influential regional actors, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Ankara does not approach the issue via “the lens of bloc alignment or alliances,” he said.

Erdogan pointed out that past experiences have shown that scenarios imposed on the region in disregard for its history, identity, and realities have resulted in “pain and suffering,” citing conflicts in Palestine’s Gaza, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AA
