President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed Türkiye's readiness to mediate between Iran and the US to help reduce tensions, stressing Ankara’s rejection of any military action against Tehran.

“Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the United States in order to de-escalate tensions and help resolve issues through diplomatic means,” Erdogan said in an interview with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The president underlined that Türkiye does not want the region to witness “a new war or a new wave of destruction.”

“We have openly and consistently expressed our opposition to any military intervention against Iran on every platform,” Erdogan said, urging all parties to avoid any steps that may cause escalation.

Related TRT World - Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian

Establishment of regional security mechanisms

The Turkish president called for the establishment of regional security mechanisms “to prevent crises before they occur.”