The White House has said that President Donald Trump did not want to see anyone hurt on US streets but quickly again blamed Democrats after immigration agents killed two people in Minneapolis.

"Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America's streets," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

She described the shooting death on Saturday by federal agents of Alex Pretti — whom a Trump aide had quickly and without evidence branded a "domestic terrorist" — a "tragedy." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has labeled Pretti as committing an act of domestic terrorism.

"We mourn for the parents. As a mother myself, of course, I cannot imagine the loss of life," she said.

But the conciliatory note was short-lived.

Leavitt quickly blamed the rival Democratic Party for unrest that has broken out since Trump ordered a surge in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), masked and armed agents deployed in force against local wishes.

"This tragedy occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota," Leavitt said, blaming Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats.

She accused elected Democrats of "spreading lies about federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives daily to remove the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets."

She demanded that Walz, to whom Trump spoke by telephone on Monday, and Frey fully cooperate with federal agents and "turn over all illegal aliens" detained by local authorities.

Right to carry weapons

Pretti had a permit to carry a gun, although video footage did not show him taking out his weapon before ICE agents appeared to shoot him multiple times.

Trump's Republican Party long has defended the right to carry weapons virtually without restriction, and Leavitt said Trump supports the right to bear arms.