At least 37 people have been killed and 24 injured when a bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a truck in Peru, a regional Health Department official told AFP.

Wednesday’s accident in Arequipa, in southern Peru, is one of the worst in recent years in the South American nation.

It occurred in the early morning along a stretch of the Panamericana Sur highway that connects Peru with Chile.

"We have a figure of 37 fatalities," in addition to 24 injured, said Walther Oporto, the regional health manager of Arequipa.