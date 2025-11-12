AMERICAS
Peru bus crash kills at least 37 after plunging into ravine
A packed bus crashed into a 200-metre ravine after colliding with a pickup truck along a highway in one of Peru's deadliest incidents in years.
An interprovincial bus lies in a ravine after plunging over 200 metres in Arequipa, Peru, killing at least 37 people on November 12, 2025. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

At least 37 people have been killed and 24 injured when a bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a truck in Peru, a regional Health Department official told AFP.

Wednesday’s accident in Arequipa, in southern Peru, is one of the worst in recent years in the South American nation.

It occurred in the early morning along a stretch of the Panamericana Sur highway that connects Peru with Chile.

"We have a figure of 37 fatalities," in addition to 24 injured, said Walther Oporto, the regional health manager of Arequipa.

The bus, operated by the Llamosas company, was heading from Chala, a town in Caraveli province, to Arequipa. It was carrying 60 passengers.

The vehicle fell into a ravine approximately 200 meters (650 feet) deep after colliding head-on with a pickup truck on a curve, according to local media reports that cited firefighters.

Traffic accidents are frequent in Peru due to excessive speed, poor road conditions, lack of signage and weak enforcement by authorities.

RelatedTRT World - At least 17 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
SOURCE:AFP
