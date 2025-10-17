Madagascar's military coup leader, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, said that he was open to talks with the African Union, which a day earlier suspended the country's membership after President Andry Rajoelina was ousted.

"The decision was expected. (But) from now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations. We will see how things unfold," he told a news conference on Thursday.

Randrianirina said he was going to be sworn in as president on Friday at a ceremony to be conducted by the High Constitutional Court in the capital, Antananarivo.

However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the same day, condemned what he termed the unconstitutional change of government in the island country, calling for a return to constitutional order and the rule of law.