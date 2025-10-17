AFRICA
2 min read
Madagascar coup leader says open to talks with African Union after suspension
"The decision was expected. (But) from now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations. We will see how things unfold," Colonel Michael Randrianirina says.
Randrianirina said he was going to be sworn in as president on Friday at a ceremony to be conducted by the High Constitutional Court / Reuters
October 17, 2025

Madagascar's military coup leader, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, said that he was open to talks with the African Union, which a day earlier suspended the country's membership after President Andry Rajoelina was ousted.

"The decision was expected. (But) from now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations. We will see how things unfold," he told a news conference on Thursday.

Randrianirina said he was going to be sworn in as president on Friday at a ceremony to be conducted by the High Constitutional Court in the capital, Antananarivo.

However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the same day, condemned what he termed the unconstitutional change of government in the island country, calling for a return to constitutional order and the rule of law.

RECOMMENDED

"I condemn the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar & call for the return to constitutional order & the rule of law," Guterres said in a statement.

"I encourage all the Malagasy stakeholders, including the youth to work together to address the underlying causes of instability in the country," he added.

He also said the UN is ready to work and support national efforts towards the return to the constitutional order.

Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers this week after fleeing the country, citing his fear of assassination amid weeks of youth-led protests and a military rebellion, equally condemned Randrianirina's takeover.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
