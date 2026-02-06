Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday commemorated the victims of the February 6 2023 twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye, marking the third anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s history and pledging that the state has fulfilled its promise to rebuild the devastated cities.

In a message shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said Türkiye would never forget those who lost their lives when twin earthquakes struck 11 provinces three years ago.

“We will not forget our brothers and sisters who met the mercy of the Most Merciful due to the two major earthquakes we experienced three years ago today,” he said.

Protecting the legacy of the victims

Erdogan stressed that the government had vowed to protect the legacy of the victims and restore the regions left in ruins.