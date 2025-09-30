US President Donald Trump has announced a 20-point proposal to an end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza that has killed over 66,000 Palestinians mostly women and children.



Here are some of the points:

Fighting stops immediately

Israeli forces withdraw to an agreed line

All Israeli hostages, alive or deceased, released within 72 hours

Israel frees 250 life-sentence Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 others detained since Oct 7, including women and children

For every Israeli hostage’s remains returned, 15 deceased Palestinians’ remains are released

Hamas members who disarm receive amnesty, safe passage if they choose to leave

Full humanitarian aid flows immediately upon acceptance

Palestinians free to leave or return; no forced displacement

Gaza to be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee

Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions excluded from governance

Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza

Trump-led economic development plan to rebuild Gaza

Special economic zone with preferred trade access

Regional partners ensure compliance

US and partners deploy a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to train police and secure borders

Interfaith dialogue promotes tolerance and coexistence