WAR ON GAZA
Trump's unilateral Gaza plan
September 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced a 20-point proposal to an end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza that has killed over 66,000 Palestinians mostly women and children.

Here are some of the points:

  • Fighting stops immediately

  • Israeli forces withdraw to an agreed line

  • All Israeli hostages, alive or deceased, released within 72 hours

  • Israel frees 250 life-sentence Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 others detained since Oct 7, including women and children

  • For every Israeli hostage’s remains returned, 15 deceased Palestinians’ remains are released

  • Hamas members who disarm receive amnesty, safe passage if they choose to leave

  • Full humanitarian aid flows immediately upon acceptance

  • Palestinians free to leave or return; no forced displacement

  • Gaza to be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee

  • Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions excluded from governance

  • Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza

  • Trump-led economic development plan to rebuild Gaza

  • Special economic zone with preferred trade access

  • Regional partners ensure compliance

  • US and partners deploy a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to train police and secure borders

  • Interfaith dialogue promotes tolerance and coexistence

  • Pathway to Palestinian self-determination after Gaza redevelopment and Palestinian Authority reform

