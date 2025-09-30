US President Donald Trump has announced a 20-point proposal to an end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza that has killed over 66,000 Palestinians mostly women and children.
Here are some of the points:
Fighting stops immediately
Israeli forces withdraw to an agreed line
All Israeli hostages, alive or deceased, released within 72 hours
Israel frees 250 life-sentence Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 others detained since Oct 7, including women and children
For every Israeli hostage’s remains returned, 15 deceased Palestinians’ remains are released
Hamas members who disarm receive amnesty, safe passage if they choose to leave
Full humanitarian aid flows immediately upon acceptance
Palestinians free to leave or return; no forced displacement
Gaza to be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee
Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions excluded from governance
Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza
Trump-led economic development plan to rebuild Gaza
Special economic zone with preferred trade access
Regional partners ensure compliance
US and partners deploy a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to train police and secure borders
Interfaith dialogue promotes tolerance and coexistence
Pathway to Palestinian self-determination after Gaza redevelopment and Palestinian Authority reform