An Afghan government spokesman said on Sunday that 55 civilians have been killed in clashes with Pakistan.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Afghan government, said that since Thursday, 55 civilians, including women and children, have been killed. The number of those injured has reached 69, he said in separate statements on X, adding that at least a dozen civilian homes were destroyed.

The casualties were reported in Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan says its "self-defence" has ensured no civilians were targeted.

The South Asian nation's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said 415 Afghan Taliban forces and suspected terrorists have been killed and more than 580 injured in air strikes and clashes since Thursday.

Kabul, for its part, claims 56 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border clashes.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been running high since late Thursday, when Kabul launched “retaliatory operations” along the border after Pakistani air strikes in late February.

According to a tally of figures from both sides of the border, 81 people have been killed so far.