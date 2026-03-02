WORLD
2 min read
Afghanistan reports 55 civilian deaths, Pakistan says 415 'terrorists' killed in border fighting
Kabul claims 55 civilians were killed in fighting sparked by retaliatory operations along the border, while Pakistan says more than 400 Afghan Taliban forces have died and denies targeting civilians.
Afghanistan reports 55 civilian deaths, Pakistan says 415 'terrorists' killed in border fighting
Smoke emits from Afghan side as trucks are parked along roadside following cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces. / AP
March 2, 2026

An Afghan government spokesman said on Sunday that 55 civilians have been killed in clashes with Pakistan.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Afghan government, said that since Thursday, 55 civilians, including women and children, have been killed. The number of those injured has reached 69, he said in separate statements on X, adding that at least a dozen civilian homes were destroyed.

The casualties were reported in Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan says its "self-defence" has ensured no civilians were targeted.

The South Asian nation's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said 415 Afghan Taliban forces and suspected terrorists have been killed and more than 580 injured in air strikes and clashes since Thursday.

Kabul, for its part, claims 56 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border clashes.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been running high since late Thursday, when Kabul launched “retaliatory operations” along the border after Pakistani air strikes in late February.

According to a tally of figures from both sides of the border, 81 people have been killed so far.

RECOMMENDED

They include 12 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, while Kabul said 13 of its soldiers were killed and 55 civilians lost their lives during the clashes. One Pakistani soldier remains missing.

RelatedTRT World - US backs Pakistan's 'right to defend itself' against interim Afghan Taliban government

The casualty claims by Islamabad and Kabul could not be independently verified.

Separately, Pakistan on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt by "terrorists" at the Qila Saifullah Sector, state-run Pakistan Television reported, citing security sources.

"Multiple terrorists were killed after Pakistani armed forces thwarted the infiltration attempt," the broadcaster reported.

Pakistan in late February launched air strikes on "terror targets," killing 70, while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian deaths, claims Pakistan denies.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses terrorists of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as regional diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.

RelatedTRT World - How did Afghanistan and Pakistan reach this point of escalation?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school