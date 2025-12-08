The Israeli army carried out new ceasefire violations in Gaza on Monday, conducting blasts, shelling, and gunfire in areas under its control, according to local sources.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, ended the Israeli genocidal war since October 2023 that left more than 70,000 people killed and over 171,000 wounded.

Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in western Rafah, an area fully under their occupation and opened fire east of the city, local sources told Anadolu.

The army carried out artillery and helicopter attacks east of Khan Younis, also within zones it occupies.