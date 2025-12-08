WAR ON GAZA
The Israeli army shelled areas in Gaza, detonated buildings despite the ceasefire
Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing 373 Palestinians since October 10, 2025.
Israeli army shells areas in Gaza, detonates buildings despite ceasefire / Reuters
December 8, 2025

The Israeli army carried out new ceasefire violations in Gaza on Monday, conducting blasts, shelling, and gunfire in areas under its control, according to local sources.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, ended the Israeli genocidal war since October 2023 that left more than 70,000 people killed and over 171,000 wounded.

Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in western Rafah, an area fully under their occupation and opened fire east of the city, local sources told Anadolu.

The army carried out artillery and helicopter attacks east of Khan Younis, also within zones it occupies.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations, killing 373 Palestinians and injuring 970 others, according to the Gaza media office.

It has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
