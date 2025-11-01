Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology, had a stark warning for the participants of TRT World Forum on Saturday: Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a “lever of power” in international relations, concentrated in the hands of a few American and Chinese giants and wielded through profit-driven algorithms that risk erasing entire cultures.

In his keynote address ahead of a panel discussion titled ‘Beyond techno-feudalism: Democratising AI innovation, governance, and access’, Kacir painted a picture of a world split not just by wealth but by computational power.

“The development of AI today is steered by a small number of global tech giants guided by profit and market competition,” he said.

“Their market dominance is a clear indicator of the growing concentration of digital power,” he added.

Minister Kacir invoked the war in Gaza to underscore humanity’s deeper failures.

“Even when humanity faces a deep moral crisis, such as the tragedy in Gaza, the world cannot show a united stand,” he said.

“If we cannot find consensus on the value of human life itself, how can we expect to agree on the ethical limits of artificial intelligence?”

The minister reserved particular scorn for AI’s linguistic blind spots.

“Many widely used AI models fail to understand the nuances of different languages,” he said.

This not only leads to cultural erosion, but also to a silent form of digital domination, where some voices are amplified and others are erased, he noted.

Deepfakes and biased algorithms have “blurred the line between truth and illusion, between injustice and justification”.

Türkiye would not remain a passive consumer of AI, the minister insisted. Ankara plans to expand the country’s national data centre capacity from 250 megawatts to one gigawatt by 2030 and is courting large-scale AI and cloud investments.

“We aim to ensure that Türkiye becomes a leading innovator, not only a consumer of AI technologies,” he said, while pledging to help craft “a global governance framework that places ethics, transparency, and accountability at its core”.

Speaking on the occasion, Imperial College Business School professor Tommaso Valleti said monopoly symptoms in the AI field are no longer theoretical.

“What a handful of companies are actually doing is building bottlenecks across the AI chain,” he said, ticking off chips, cloud services, models and data.

The result, he said, is not a textbook monopoly but something darker: “Techno-feudalism” or, in his preferred term, “portfolio capitalism,” in which a few gatekeepers make entry by new players “almost impossible”.

Valleti said that Nvidia, a leading US-based AI firm, dominates advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and is “leveraging the dominance they have in GPU into control of software,” locking developers into its ecosystem.

Google, he noted, has folded its Gemini AI directly into search results, turning the world’s most popular gateway to information into “a privileged training and distribution channel” for its own model.