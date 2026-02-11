BMW will recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles produced between July 2020 and ⁠2022 due to a technical fault in the starter system that is likely to cause a fire, according to an announcement.

The Munich-based luxury car maker said 28,582 vehicles will be recalled in Germany, but it has yet to disclose the number of units to be recalled worldwide or the costs of the recall.

BMW warned that some excessive wear may occur in the starter motor solenoid after heavy use, which would make it difficult or outright impossible to start the vehicle, while bringing with it a risk of short circuit capable of triggering a localised overheating in the starter motor.

In the worst-case scenario, it could start a fire in the vehicle while it is in motion.

BMW advised owners of vehicles produced in the affected timeframe not to leave their vehicles unattended while the engine is running.