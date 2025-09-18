The UN’s special representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, announced his resignation from the post where he served for over half a decade through a civil war that only ended late last year.

"I wish to let the council know that I have informed the secretary-general of my intention to step down after more than six and a half years serving as United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, and he has graciously accepted my request," Pedersen told the UN Security Council after a session on Syria.

Hailing the Syrian people for their "extraordinary courage and humanity" throughout the crisis, Pedersen said, "It has been my intention for quite some time to move on for personal reasons after a long period of service."

‘No easy job’

"I will be departing in the near future, but I assure you that I will remain fully engaged in my responsibilities until my final day in office," he said.

"My experience in Syria has affirmed an enduring truth that sometimes it's darkest before the dawn," he said, noting that "progress seemed absolutely impossible until, suddenly, it came."