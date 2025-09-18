MIDDLE EAST
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Pedersen hailed the Syrian people for their extraordinary courage and humanity throughout the crisis.
Geir Pedersen, UN Syria envoy, speaks to media during his visit to Sednaya prison in Syria on December 16, 2024. / Reuters
September 18, 2025

The UN’s special representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, announced his resignation from the post where he served for over half a decade through a civil war that only ended late last year.

"I wish to let the council know that I have informed the secretary-general of my intention to step down after more than six and a half years serving as United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, and he has graciously accepted my request," Pedersen told the UN Security Council after a session on Syria.

Hailing the Syrian people for their "extraordinary courage and humanity" throughout the crisis, Pedersen said, "It has been my intention for quite some time to move on for personal reasons after a long period of service."

‘No easy job’

"I will be departing in the near future, but I assure you that I will remain fully engaged in my responsibilities until my final day in office," he said.

"My experience in Syria has affirmed an enduring truth that sometimes it's darkest before the dawn," he said, noting that "progress seemed absolutely impossible until, suddenly, it came."

Emphasising Syrian people's "resilience and determination", Pedersen urged the international community to ensure a "bright day" for Syria.

Syria's newly appointed UN envoy, Ibrahim Olabi, then took the floor to thank Pedersen for his efforts and said, "Being a special envoy for any conflict is no easy job."

"This is perhaps not unique to Syria, but Syria has presented incredible challenges for all the envoys that were bestowed with such a big responsibility. But what perhaps is unique to the Syrian situation in Mr Envoy's departure is that he departs on a note of hope, on a success story," he said.

Pedersen was appointed as the UN special envoy for Syria in October 2018 and also served in various UN roles, such as Special Coordinator for Lebanon (2007 to 2008) and as Personal Representative of the Secretary-General for Southern Lebanon (2005-2007).

