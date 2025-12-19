A donation campaign aimed at rebuilding Syria’s devastated Aleppo province raised $150 million on Thursday, officials said, marking a major financial boost for reconstruction efforts in one of the country’s hardest-hit regions.

Launched under the auspices of the Aleppo Governorate, the three-day campaign seeks to fund the restoration of infrastructure, housing, and public services after more than a decade of war left large swathes of the city in ruins.

Organisers said the funds will be directed toward development projects urgently needed to revive daily life in the historic commercial hub.

Aleppo endured some of the fiercest fighting during Syria’s civil war, with entire neighbourhoods flattened and essential services crippled.

Despite the end of large-scale hostilities, the city continues to face severe reconstruction challenges, prompting similar fundraising drives in other provinces.