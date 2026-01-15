The US is weighing possible military action on Iran, but senior officials say no final decision has been made, underscoring divisions within the administration and uncertainty over how Tehran might retaliate, US media reported.

According to NBC News, President Donald Trump told his national security team that any US military action should deliver a swift and decisive blow to the Iranian government without triggering a prolonged war. However, advisers have so far been unable to guarantee that a strike would quickly lead to government collapse, raising concerns about escalation and the safety of US forces in the region.

NBC News reported that Trump has been presented with refined military options in recent days, though as of late Wednesday, no decision had been made.

Trump said he had been informed by unspecified sources that Iranian authorities had halted executions and the killing of protesters, actions he had previously suggested could prompt US intervention. Asked whether military action was now off the table, Trump told reporters: “We’re going to watch and see what the process is.”

The New York Times reported that US military options are constrained by the current force posture in the region. While the Pentagon has outlined a range of proposals, including potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme, US naval firepower in the Middle East has been reduced following the redeployment of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and other warships away from the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to The Times, the US still maintains missile-capable destroyers and at least one submarine in the region, but commanders have sought additional time to consolidate positions and strengthen defences against possible Iranian retaliation.

Officials told the newspaper that alternatives such as cyberattacks or limited strikes on Iran’s domestic security apparatus remain under consideration.