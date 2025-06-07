BIZTECH
1 min read
Global auto industry faces 'serious overcapacity' —Geely
Amid fierce price competition and regulator concerns, Chinese automaker Geely responds to oversupply by halting factory expansion and pursuing overseas collaborations.
Global auto industry faces 'serious overcapacity' —Geely
Chinese carmakers are looking abroad amid domestic supply saturation / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Geely's chairman and founder Li Shufu said on Saturday that the global automotive industry was facing "serious overcapacity" and that the Chinese automaker had decided not to build new manufacturing plants or expand production at existing facilities.

Li made the comments at an auto forum in the central city of Chongqing, according to the company.

Geely Holding owns multiple automotive brands, including Geely Auto, Zeekr and Volvo.

His comments come as the Chinese auto industry — the world's largest — has been locked in a brutal price war, forcing many players to look to markets abroad and prompting Chinese regulators to call for a halt.

Chinese automakers that have been building plants abroad include BYD, Chery Auto and Great Wall Motor.

RECOMMENDED

Geely plans to use French automaker Renault's existing production facilities in Brazil and take a minority stake in Renault's business in the Latin American country, according to an announcement made in February.

Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that Chinese regulators had delayed approval for the plan.

Geely responded at the time, saying that its cooperation with Renault in Brazil had been successful.

RelatedTRT Global - European EV market expands while Tesla sales dip

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs