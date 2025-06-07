Geely's chairman and founder Li Shufu said on Saturday that the global automotive industry was facing "serious overcapacity" and that the Chinese automaker had decided not to build new manufacturing plants or expand production at existing facilities.

Li made the comments at an auto forum in the central city of Chongqing, according to the company.

Geely Holding owns multiple automotive brands, including Geely Auto, Zeekr and Volvo.

His comments come as the Chinese auto industry — the world's largest — has been locked in a brutal price war, forcing many players to look to markets abroad and prompting Chinese regulators to call for a halt.

Chinese automakers that have been building plants abroad include BYD, Chery Auto and Great Wall Motor.