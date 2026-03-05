Voting began on Thursday in Nepal to elect 275 members of the lower House of parliament, coming six months after Gen Z-led protests ousted the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Elected in November 2022 for five years, the House of Representatives (HoR) was dissolved last September at the peak of mass protests led by youth belonging to Generation Z.

The parliament building, office of the prime minister, Supreme Court and private business firms were burned down by demonstrators demanding an end to corruption and inequalities. More than 70 people died.

The unrest prompted Oli to resign and leading retired jurist Sushila Karki to take over as interim leader.

The Karki administration is holding elections within six months since she took office.