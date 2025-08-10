WORLD
2 min read
White House may invite Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Alaska: report
American and Russian presidents set to meet in the US state next Friday to discuss ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.
White House may invite Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Alaska: report
White House may invite Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Alaska: Report / AP
August 10, 2025

The White House may invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet to discuss ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to NBC News.

NBC News reported, citing a senior US official and unnamed people briefed on internal discussions, that the issue is being discussed, but there are no finalised plans for a visit by the Ukrainian president, and whether Zelenskyy would be in Alaska for meetings remains unclear but "absolutely" possible.

“Everyone is very hopeful that it would happen,” the report further said, citing the senior US official.

It also reported a senior White House official saying that Trump remained open to the idea of a trilateral meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy.

“Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin,” the senior White House official added, according to the report.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump to meet Putin in Alaska, says Russia-Ukraine deal might involve 'swapping of territories'

Necessary conditions

RECOMMENDED

The report comes as Trump and Putin are set to discuss ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine during a meeting in Alaska on Friday, in what will be the first face-to-face meeting between sitting Russian and US presidents since June 2021, when Putin met then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Saturday, European leaders welcomed Trump's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war but reiterated the need that a solution to the ongoing armed conflict must protect both Kiev and Europe’s “vital security interests.”

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Putin told journalists after meeting his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow on Thursday that he has nothing against a trilateral meeting including Zelenskyy, but reaffirmed the need to create the necessary conditions for such talks.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy warns on 'decisions without Ukraine' before US-Russia summit

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'