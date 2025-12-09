WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection
Jerusalem governorate says illegal settlers performed rituals near Dome of the Rock as hundreds of foreign tourists were also escorted through Israeli-controlled gates.
Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection
Jerusalem groups report provocative settler tours inside the compound, with police blocking Palestinian worshippers from accessing the site [File] / AP
December 9, 2025

Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

In a statement, it said 182 settlers forced their way into the sacred site during the morning and evening incursions, performing Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.

It added that 778 foreign tourists entered the mosque complex through a gate operated by Israeli authorities.

According to official figures, 4,266 illegal settlers and about 15,000 foreign tourists accessed the compound during November.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the city in 1980, a move rejected by the international community.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli far-right minister leads mass settler incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque under police guard

A recurring Israeli policy

Al-Aqsa Mosque has long witnessed repeated incursions by Israeli settlers under the protection of occupation forces, often carried out through the Moroccan Gate, which has been controlled by Israeli police since 1967.

Jerusalem institutions say these incursions — involving provocative tours and the performance of Talmudic rituals — are part of attempts to impose a temporal and spatial division at the Mosque.

The Islamic Waqf maintains that the entire 144-dunum compound is an exclusively Muslim place of worship.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent