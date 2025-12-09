Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

In a statement, it said 182 settlers forced their way into the sacred site during the morning and evening incursions, performing Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.

It added that 778 foreign tourists entered the mosque complex through a gate operated by Israeli authorities.

According to official figures, 4,266 illegal settlers and about 15,000 foreign tourists accessed the compound during November.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the city in 1980, a move rejected by the international community.