MIDDLE EAST
Who could be Iran’s next Supreme Leader?
Following the death of Ali Khamenei in a US–Israel attack, several figures have emerged as potential contenders for Iran’s next Supreme Leader.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 3, 2026

Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli air strikes on February 28, focus has shifted to the constitutional process to choose his successor.

As outlined in Iran’s constitution, a temporary leadership council has been formed to govern during the transition. The council comprises the sitting president, the head of the judiciary and a member of the Guardian Council.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts must “as soon as possible” appoint a new Supreme Leader. Until a new leader is selected, the tripartite council serves as the country’s highest authority.

Khamenei did not publicly name a successor, though these figures are widely seen as leading contenders. 

Here’s a look.

