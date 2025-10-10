The Afghan interim administration accused Pakistan on Friday of bombing a border town and "violating Kabul's sovereign territory", a day after two late-night blasts were heard in the capital.

"Pakistan violated Afghanistan's airspace, bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Paktika near the Durand Line and also violating Kabul's sovereign territory," the defence ministry said in a post on social media.

"This is an unprecedented, violent, and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan," it added.

"If the situation becomes more tense after these actions, the consequences will be attributed to the Pakistani army," the statement said.

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul city on Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.