Taliban accuses Pakistan of bombing border town, Islamabad cites cross-border terrorist attacks
Pakistan says Afghan soil is being used to launch cross-border terrorist attacks.
A blast struck on Thursday in the Abdul Haq Square area of Kabul. / TRT World
October 10, 2025

The Afghan interim administration accused Pakistan on Friday of bombing a border town and "violating Kabul's sovereign territory", a day after two late-night blasts were heard in the capital.

"Pakistan violated Afghanistan's airspace, bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Paktika near the Durand Line and also violating Kabul's sovereign territory," the defence ministry said in a post on social media.

"This is an unprecedented, violent, and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan," it added.

"If the situation becomes more tense after these actions, the consequences will be attributed to the Pakistani army," the statement said.

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul city on Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.

Pakistan's military spokesman, in a televised press conference on Friday, did not directly answer when questioned if Pakistan was responsible for the attacks.

"To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken," General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told reporters in the city of Peshawar.

“Our demand to Afghanistan is your soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan,” he said, adding that Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations against Pakistan.

In recent weeks, the terrorist TTP group has carried out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, killing army officers. Islamabad says TTP leadership is based in Afghanistan, from where terrorist attacks are being planned.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
