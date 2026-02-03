WORLD
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
Internal security forces enter Hasakah province amid warm welcome from local residents.
Displaced Syrians arrive at a school for shelter after clashes between the YPG terror group and the Syrian army, in Qamishli, Syria January 29 2026. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

A Syrian official said on Monday that security forces will enter the city of Qamishli in the countryside of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria as part of an agreement concluded with the YPG terror group.

The remarks were made by Hasakah’s Internal Security Commander Marwan al-Ali to Alikhbaria TV hours after security forces began entering the city.

“A number of vehicles and interior ministry personnel entered Hasakah today, to be followed by the entry of similar vehicles and forces into Qamishli,” al-Ali said, without specifying a timetable.

He confirmed that “Asayish forces and other security forces affiliated with the YPG will be integrated into the interior ministry’s structure after the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.”

“We decided not to allow journalists to enter the city of Hasakah due to the ambiguous situation, to avoid provocations and to ensure their safety,” he added.

He also confirmed that “the security forces currently present in Hasakah will remain in their positions and similar forces will enter Qamishli.”

Earlier on Monday, the channel reported that internal security forces had entered Hasakah amid a warm welcome from local residents.

An Anadolu correspondent said the internal security convoy included eight armoured personnel carriers, four four-wheel-drive vehicles, ambulances and mobile communication units.

The convoy headed towards the centre of Hasakah, the correspondent added.

Syrian internal security forces also entered the village of Shuyukh, south of Ayn al-Arab district within the framework of the agreement.

The moves come as part of the implementation of a “comprehensive agreement” announced by the government on Friday with the YPG terror group aimed at ending the country’s state of division and laying the groundwork for a new phase of full integration.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
