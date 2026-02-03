A Syrian official said on Monday that security forces will enter the city of Qamishli in the countryside of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria as part of an agreement concluded with the YPG terror group.

The remarks were made by Hasakah’s Internal Security Commander Marwan al-Ali to Alikhbaria TV hours after security forces began entering the city.

“A number of vehicles and interior ministry personnel entered Hasakah today, to be followed by the entry of similar vehicles and forces into Qamishli,” al-Ali said, without specifying a timetable.

He confirmed that “Asayish forces and other security forces affiliated with the YPG will be integrated into the interior ministry’s structure after the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.”

“We decided not to allow journalists to enter the city of Hasakah due to the ambiguous situation, to avoid provocations and to ensure their safety,” he added.

He also confirmed that “the security forces currently present in Hasakah will remain in their positions and similar forces will enter Qamishli.”