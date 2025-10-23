MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Poland backs two-state solution in Middle East during Pakistan talks
Remarks by Radoslaw Sikorski come as Pakistani top diplomat Ishaq Dar hosts his Polish counterpart in Islamabad during the latter’s two-day visit.
Poland backs two-state solution in Middle East during Pakistan talks
Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza calls for a temporary stabilisation force to train and support Palestinian police forces. / Reuters
October 23, 2025

Poland’s top diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski, has said that his country “wants to show the flag” in the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, while backing a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

Sikorski made the remarks at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We recognise that Gaza needs a structure of governance and that it needs the help of the international community in securing basic security for its inhabitants, so that reconstruction may begin, and I believe both Pakistan and Poland will support that effort," Sikorski said during his two-day trip to Pakistan.

In reference to the task force as underlined in the US plan for Gaza, Sikorski said his country also “wants to show the flag,” without providing further details.

"There's a tradition of Poland and Pakistan participating, side by side, in UN peace missions,” he said, highlighting past cooperation in overseas missions.

“This idea,” he continued, speaking about the US plan, “is more of an Arab-Islamic initiative, but Poland will also want to show the flag at least, show our support for the peace efforts of (US) President (Donald) Trump and others, for the fighting to stop and for people to be able to recover from this horrible situation.”

Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza calls for a temporary stabilisation force to train and support Palestinian police forces, though details have yet to be finalised.

"I believe Poles and Pakistanis will be on the same side again in an operation that is important for everyone," Sikorski added.

RECOMMENDED

A ceasefire is currently in place in the Palestinian enclave after two years of war that killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians and destroyed the territory.

Sikorski arrived in Pakistan on Thursday. This marks his second official visit to the country; his first took place in 2011.

During the visit, he and Dar discussed bilateral issues, including enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, and other sectors.

Poland, Sikorski said, is interested in a “stable and prosperous South Asia."

"We welcome all the efforts of Pakistan, both regional and global, that help achieve this," he said.

RelatedTRT World - NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes