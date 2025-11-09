Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have initiated a regional economic integration framework (REIF) to strengthen cooperation and translate the benefits of peace into concrete development, the two countries said in a statement.

"The REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between the two nations, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating opportunities for investment and growth that directly benefit people in the region," a joint statement released by Rwanda's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday after a meeting on Friday in Washington of a joint oversight committee.

The implementation of the framework remains contingent upon the satisfactory execution of terms of a previous agreement, according to the statement, including the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern DRC and neutralising Rwandan rebels based in the country, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), it said.

The committee convened to assess the implementation of the peace agreement signed last June under US mediation.

The pact was initiated under the monitoring of the US Under Secretary and the senior advisor for Africa.

According to the statement, the committee acknowledged the delay in the implementation of the peace agreement and pledged to redouble its efforts.