A new wave of court cases moving through US courts is challenging the long-standing legal shield that has protected major social media companies from liability.

Instead of focusing on harmful user-generated content, these lawsuits target the platforms’ design itself.

Plaintiffs, including individual families and state attorneys general, argue that companies such as Meta and Google deliberately engineered features like infinite scroll, algorithmic recommendations, autoplay, and push notifications to maximise engagement, knowing that children are especially vulnerable to compulsive use.

In California, a closely watched trial alleges that Instagram and YouTube’s architecture contributed to serious mental health harms in a minor. In New Mexico, state officials accuse Meta of misrepresenting the safety of its platforms in relation to child exploitation risks.

What makes this wave distinct is its legal strategy. Rather than asking courts to police speech, plaintiffs are invoking product liability, negligence and consumer protection theories.

They argue that platforms are not passive conduits but carefully designed attention systems, and that when those systems foreseeably harm minors, companies should be held accountable much like manufacturers in other industries.

The outcomes could reshape how US law treats digital platforms, narrowing the practical reach of Section 230 and establishing new expectations around design responsibility, youth safeguards and corporate transparency.

For more than a decade, social media companies have described themselves as neutral platforms, open spaces where users connect, create and share.

That framing is now under direct legal assault in US courtrooms, where a new wave of lawsuits is asking judges and juries to see these companies not as passive hosts, but as manufacturers of products deliberately engineered for compulsion.

At stake is more than financial liability. These trials could redefine how the law understands digital platforms and whether companies that design attention-maximising systems for children can be held accountable when those systems cause harm.

In Los Angeles, a closely watched case brought by a young woman identified in reporting as Kaley GM alleges that Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube were designed to keep minors hooked through features such as infinite scroll, algorithmic recommendations and rapid feedback loops.

The plaintiff’s argument goes beyond the presence of harmful content on the platform. It is that the architecture itself was built to sustain engagement in ways that predictably affect children’s mental health.

TikTok and Snap settled ahead of trial, leaving Meta and Google to defend their design decisions before a jury.

The companies reject the claim that their products are “addictive” in a clinical sense and argue that adolescent mental health outcomes are shaped by a complex mix of social and personal factors.

They also maintain that they provide safety tools and parental controls.

Engineering compulsion

The legal strategy emerging in these cases signals a shift away from the long shadow of Section 230 , the US law that has shielded platforms from liability for user-generated content.

Instead of arguing that platforms should be responsible for what users post, plaintiffs are focusing on how the platforms are built. This distinction is critical.

Product liability law has long recognised that manufacturers must account for foreseeable risks, especially where vulnerable users are concerned. A carmaker cannot avoid responsibility for a design flaw by arguing that drivers sometimes make poor choices.

A toy company cannot ignore a choking hazard because parents should supervise children more closely. The question is whether the design itself creates unreasonable risk, and whether safer alternatives were feasible.

Applying that framework to social media changes the conversation.

Platforms do not merely host content. They rank it, recommend it and deliver it through interfaces designed to minimise friction and maximise time spent. Infinite scroll removes natural stopping points.

Algorithmic feeds learn what provokes emotional response and serve more of it. Notifications are calibrated to re-engage users at moments of vulnerability. These features are not incidental. They are the product.

Companies’ prior knowledge of harm

The plaintiffs in the California case argue that companies knew young users were especially susceptible to such reward systems. Reporting has referenced internal research examining teen behaviour and engagement patterns.

If companies possessed evidence that certain design choices intensified compulsive use among minors, the legal question becomes sharper: were reasonable steps taken to mitigate foreseeable harm?

Meta and Google counter that the science around “addiction” is unsettled and that correlation does not equal causation.

They argue that depression, anxiety and self-harm among teenagers predate social media and stem from multiple influences, including family, schooling and broader social pressures.

That defence has intuitive appeal. But product liability does not require a single cause. It requires a material contribution to risk.

Courts routinely apportion responsibility where several factors combine to produce harm.

If a design significantly increases the likelihood of injury, that can be enough. The legal inquiry is not whether social media alone explains a mental health crisis, but whether the companies’ design decisions foreseeably amplify harm to minors.

A parallel case in New Mexico sharpens this accountability lens. There, state officials accuse Meta of misrepresenting the safety of its platforms in relation to child sexual exploitation risks.

The claim is not simply that bad actors exist online, but that the company overstated the effectiveness of its protections and withheld information about known dangers.