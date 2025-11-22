Türkiye is ready to host the next UN climate change conference, COP31, next November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, addressing leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Türkiye is set to organise next year’s COP31 climate summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, after Australia dropped its bid to host the annual event.

Highlighting Türkiye’s energy goals, Erdogan said on Saturday that the country aims to quadruple its solar and wind energy capacity by 2035, and the share of renewables in Türkiye’s energy mix has already risen above 60 percent this year.

On Gaza, Erdogan stressed that the ceasefire, which was reached last month, is crucial for global stability.

“According to UN data, the destruction caused by Israel has pushed Palestine’s development efforts back by 70 years,” he said.