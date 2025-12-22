The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shown little willingness to make progress in talks on integration with the Syrian government army, the foreign minister of Türkiye has said.

“We see that the SDF has no real intention of making significant progress in the negotiations on integration with the Damascus administration,” Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference on Monday alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani in Damascus, Syria’s capital.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

He added that the group’s conduct has become a serious impediment to ongoing talks, accusing it of coordinating certain activities with Israel.

“The fact that the SDF carries out some of its activities in coordination with Israel currently represents a major obstacle in the discussions being held with Damascus,” he said.