TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Türkiye's TEKNOFEST gives an opportunity to Syria's young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents.
Syria makes debut at Türkiye’s Teknofest, showcasing drones and agri-tech in Istanbul / AA
September 18, 2025

Syria is taking part in Türkiye’s TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival for the first time, with officials and entrepreneurs framing the move as a chance to reintroduce Syrian innovation to regional and global markets.

The 13th edition of TEKNOFEST opened on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) under the patronage of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

Wassim Al Omar, secretary to the deputy economy and industry minister, said Damascus views TEKNOFEST as more than an exhibition.

“It is a gateway for Syrian industries to showcase their potential and build cooperation with Turkish and international companies,” he told Anadolu.

“Being here is a milestone; Syria is part of the regional conversation on technology and innovation.”

Syrian-built drone unveiled

Among the exhibitors is AvioTech, a Syrian-founded company based in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province.

Its founder, Hussein Ali, introduced the firm’s first fully Syrian-made drone, designed for agricultural use.

“The model on display can carry 35 litres of pesticides or seeds,” he said. “It was built entirely by Syrian engineers, and we are already working on new civilian applications, from firefighting to parcel delivery.”

Ali stressed that TEKNOFEST offers vital opportunities to connect with suppliers of batteries and motors and voiced hope of one day establishing a production line in Syria.

Agri-tech for food security

Another participant, Afko, specialises in pivot irrigation systems.

Company representative Homam Afoura said their machines can cover plots larger than 30 hectares and are exported to more than 60 countries.

“Our goal is to transfer this know-how back to Syria to strengthen food security and boost agricultural output,” he explained.

Running through September 21, TEKNOFEST features competitions in 58 main and 137 subcategories, spanning aerospace, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

The event also includes educational workshops and entertainment activities.

Last year’s edition drew nearly 11 million visitors.

Held annually since 2018, TEKNOFEST has become a platform for young innovators to showcase their projects, from rockets to robots, with support from public institutions and private partners.

