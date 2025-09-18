Syria is taking part in Türkiye’s TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival for the first time, with officials and entrepreneurs framing the move as a chance to reintroduce Syrian innovation to regional and global markets.

The 13th edition of TEKNOFEST opened on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) under the patronage of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

Wassim Al Omar, secretary to the deputy economy and industry minister, said Damascus views TEKNOFEST as more than an exhibition.

“It is a gateway for Syrian industries to showcase their potential and build cooperation with Turkish and international companies,” he told Anadolu.

“Being here is a milestone; Syria is part of the regional conversation on technology and innovation.”

Syrian-built drone unveiled

Among the exhibitors is AvioTech, a Syrian-founded company based in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province.

Its founder, Hussein Ali, introduced the firm’s first fully Syrian-made drone, designed for agricultural use.

“The model on display can carry 35 litres of pesticides or seeds,” he said. “It was built entirely by Syrian engineers, and we are already working on new civilian applications, from firefighting to parcel delivery.”

Ali stressed that TEKNOFEST offers vital opportunities to connect with suppliers of batteries and motors and voiced hope of one day establishing a production line in Syria.