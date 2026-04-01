British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the Iran war is "not our war" and that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into it, after President Donald Trump said he is considering pulling the US out of NATO.

Speaking at a news conference in Downing Street on Wednesday, Starmer said his government is "working at pace" to support de-escalation and peace but acknowledged the conflict will affect the country’s future.

Britain will this week hold a meeting of about 35 countries to discuss how to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz which has been crippled by the Middle East war, Starmer announced on Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will host the discussions, Starmer told the reporters, without specifying the day of the talks.

The meeting will "assess all viable diplomatic and political measures that we can take to restore freedom of navigation, guarantee the safety of trapped ships and seafarers and resume the movement of vital commodities", Starmer said.

"Following that meeting, we will also convene our military planners to look at how we can marshal our capabilities and make the strait accessible and safe after the fighting has stopped," he added.

Efforts to ensure safe passage

The discussions will include countries who recently signed a statement saying they were ready "to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz", Starmer said.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands are among those to have signed it.

Iran has virtually closed the vital strait since the US-Israeli strikes that started the war on February 28, causing global oil and gas prices to soar.