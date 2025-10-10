AMERICAS
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Out of 338 nominees, Machado, 58, emerged as this year’s laureate, beating high-profile candidates including US President Donald Trump.
Machado / Reuters
October 10, 2025

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Although US President Donald Trump had been publicly lobbying for himself as a worthy recipient, Machado, 58, was awarded the prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."

There were 338 candidates nominated for this year’s prize, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Nihon Hidankyo group, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”

Between 1901 and 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates, including 111 individuals and 31 organisations.

A total of 28 individual organisations have received the Nobel Peace Prize, with the International Committee of the Red Cross getting the nod three times and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) twice.

The Nobel Prizes, established in accordance with the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel and first awarded in 1901, are seen as some of the world’s most prestigious honours.

They are presented annually in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace, with the economics prize later added in 1969 by Sweden’s central bank.



