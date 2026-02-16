Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, has stepped down in a farewell broadcast to the nation before handing over to an elected government.

"Today, the interim government is stepping down," the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

"But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted."

Yunus returned from self‑imposed exile in August 2024, days after the regime of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown by a student-led uprising, and she fled by helicopter to India.

"That was the day of great liberation," he said. "What a day of joy it was! Bangladeshis across the world shed tears of happiness. The youth of our country freed it from the grip of a demon."

He has led Bangladesh as its "chief adviser" since, and now hands over power after congratulating the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its leader, Tarique Rahman, on a "landslide victory" in elections last week.

"The people, voters, political parties, and stakeholder institutions linked to the election have set a commendable example," Yunus said.

"This election has set a benchmark for future elections."

Rahman, 60, chief of the BNP and scion of one of the country's most powerful political dynasties, will lead the South Asian nation of 170 million.



National referendum