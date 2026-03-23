Some of the world's top oil executives and energy ministers in Houston expressed growing concern over the long-term effects of the US-Israel war on Iran on the global economy, while the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright downplayed the crisis.

The war has caused one of the biggest disruptions to energy supplies in history after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz shipping route, while attacks in the Middle East have damaged production infrastructure in several countries.

Global benchmark Brent crude stood at $99 a barrel on Monday afternoon, even after a sell-off following remarks by President Donald Trump that he was in talks with Iranian officials to end the conflict.

"The consequence is not only high energy prices. It will damage other supply chains," said Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, pointing to disruptions in helium shipments used in semiconductors and medical supplies.

Speaking at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Wright said oil prices had not yet risen enough to hurt demand, despite gasoline prices increasing by more than 30 percent to nearly $4 a gallon in the US since the conflict began.

More than 10,000 attendees from over 80 countries gathered at the conference, which has coincided with a major global energy disruption for the second time in five years.

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Executives warn of impact