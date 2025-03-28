Israeli actions in Gaza, including strikes on populated areas in which civilians have been killed, bear the hallmarks of atrocities, the agency that coordinates United Nations humanitarian aid said.

"There is a callous disregard for human life and dignity. The acts of war that we see bear the hallmarks of atrocity crimes," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in Geneva on Friday.

"Every day we have seen children being killed, aid workers being killed, people being forcibly displaced with no means for their survival," added Laerke, who also noted the resumption of rocket fire from Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Israel denies violating humanitarian law in Gaza and blames Hamas members for harm to civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister have been indicted alongside Hamas leaders by the International Criminal Court in the Hague on war crimes charges, which Israel rejects.

Laerke said that stocks of food and medical supplies are running out very fast as the Israeli authorities have blocked aid from crossing into the enclave since March 2.

Prisoner release for aid delivery