Türkiye’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, has met with a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Istanbul, according to security sources.

Kalin held talks on Saturday with Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, and other members of the group.

The meeting addressed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has moved into its second phase.

The two delegations agreed to work in consultation on increasing humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah Border Crossing in both directions, the commencement of duties by the National Committee for Gaza Management, and other related issues.