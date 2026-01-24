Türkiye’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, has met with a delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Istanbul, according to security sources.
Kalin held talks on Saturday with Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, and other members of the group.
The meeting addressed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has moved into its second phase.
The two delegations agreed to work in consultation on increasing humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah Border Crossing in both directions, the commencement of duties by the National Committee for Gaza Management, and other related issues.
During the meeting, the Hamas delegation expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye's mediation and guarantor role in efforts to secure peace in Gaza, as well as for Ankara’s increasingly prominent role in the plan’s second phase.
Israel has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 in its genocide since October 2023, which has left Gaza in ruins.
Despite a ceasefire that began on October 10, Israel has continued attacks, killing 481 Palestinians and wounding 1,313, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.