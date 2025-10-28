WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye slams Israel for violating Gaza ceasefire
Ankara calls on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace.
Türkiye slams Israel for violating Gaza ceasefire
Ankara called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability. / AA
October 28, 2025

Israel's attacks on Gaza constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire reached earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, the ministry said on Tuesday, reiterating the call for full compliance with the ceasefire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security.

It called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce

Orders to violate ceasefire

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army launched a series of strikes across Gaza on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to immediately carry out forceful strikes," who accused Hamas of violating the truce, without providing evidence.

Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded others in the air strikes.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under Trump's 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and rebuilding of the enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,500 others in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat