US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed speculation about Washington leaving NATO, arguing stronger European defence capabilities would enhance rather than weaken the alliance.

"We're not leaving NATO. We're not leaving ... We may move a couple thousand troops from one country to another, but this has always been the case," Rubio told reporters on Sunday alongside Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

He criticised narratives suggesting that asking European allies to contribute more equates to American abandonment of the alliance.

"Every time we say this, people go crazy. They think that means you're going to abandon NATO, you're going to abandon your allies," Rubio said, clarifying: "The point we're making is that the stronger our allies are, the stronger we are collectively."

He emphasised Washington does not view increased European military capability as threatening to US influence but rather as a necessary partnership evolution.

"We are not threatened or feel that it's hostile to see NATO grow in its own capabilities, not independent of the United States, in conjunction with the United States," he said.