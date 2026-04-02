Houthis, the Yemeni group considered one of Tehran’s allies in the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’, entered the current US-Israeli conflict against Iran with ballistic missile strikes on Israel earlier this week.

It was the first confirmed strike by the Yemeni group since the war began over a month ago.

The timing surprised many observers, as they expected an earlier intervention from the Houthis, who have controlled Yemen’s western ports for over a decade and have a proven record of striking Israeli targets and disrupting Red Sea shipping.

Experts say the delay in the Houthis’ intervention was not due to hesitation or indecision.

Instead, the weeks-long caution on the part of the Yemeni group was the result of a deliberate calibration of their limitations, domestic priorities, and strategic opportunity.

Ghoncheh Tazmini, an Iran expert and author of Khatami’s Iran: The Islamic Republic and the Turbulent Path to Reform, tells TRT World that the timing of the maiden strike by the Houthis served the mutual interests of Iran and the Yemeni group, while preserving the latter’s image of autonomy.

“It is fundamental to underscore that the Houthis are portrayed by the Iranian government and media sources as autonomous but aligned,” she says.

Iranian media has consistently rejected the idea that Tehran simply “flicked a switch” to activate the group, she adds.

Instead, the dominant narrative in Tehran is that the Houthis operated on a “holding pattern”, issuing warnings and monitoring developments until a clear threshold was crossed.

At first, the Houthis issued a statement showing their readiness to intervene if the war widened or if the Red Sea became an operational theatre against Iran.

Soon after, they launched the first strike earlier this week.

“That sequence suggests a deliberate threshold-calibrated entry, not an impulsive one,” Tazmini says.

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Joze Pelayo, associate director at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, tells TRT World that the Houthis base their decisions on their own domestic calculus.

“Their decision to join with a calculated, targeted attack is precisely a sign of the balancing dilemma they face,” he says.

The group is protecting its credibility both domestically and with Iran, he says.

Staying out of the war entirely was “nearly impossible” for the Houthis, as anti-Israel posturing is one of its “core ideological positions”.

“The Houthis appear to be managing a tough balance between supporting a war that they are ideologically aligned with, while preserving the ongoing roadmap process with Saudi Arabia,” he says.

Saudis now have effective control over the UN-recognised government of Yemen, the Aden-based formal setup led by the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC).

The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north-western parts of the war-torn country.

“Disrupting Saudi interests could put the final nail in the coffin of the ceasefire talks,” Pelayo says.

The relationship between the Houthis and Tehran has long been one of alignment rather than outright command-and-control, experts say.

US and Western officials have repeatedly described the group as Iranian-backed, with Tehran supplying weapons, funding, and training through the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and Hezbollah facilitators.

The Houthis themselves deny being mere proxies, insisting they develop much of their own weaponry and seek Yemeni and Palestinian solidarity.

Recent evidence underscores the continued flow of weaponry from Iran.

In March, the internationally recognised Yemeni government intercepted Iranian arms shipments destined for the group.