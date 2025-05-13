Bangladesh’s Election Commission has cancelled the registration of the former ruling party of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, preventing it from participating in the next national election, which is expected to be held by June next year.

The decision on Monday came hours after the country’s interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus issued an official notification banning the Awami League party and its affiliated bodies from conducting activities online and elsewhere.

Monday’s formal notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued two days after the interim Cabinet decided to ban all activities of the party under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act until a special tribunal concludes a trial for the party and its leaders.

In the notification, the government said it outlawed all activities “including any kind of publication, media, online and social media" as well as "any kind of campaign, procession, meeting, gathering (or) conference until the trial of the leaders and activists … is completed.”

It said the decision was effective immediately.

Separately, the Election Commission said Monday it would not allow the Hasina-led party to contest the next election. Political parties must be registered with the Election Commission to take part in elections.

A government adviser said Monday that anyone who posts comments online in support of the Awami League party would face arrest.

Anti-Hasina protests

The Awami League accused the interim government of “stoking division” and trampling on “democratic norms” by banning its activities on Sunday.