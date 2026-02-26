West African military chiefs, in a meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, have emphasised the need for close coordination between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) as they advance plans to operationalise an ECOWAS standby force.

Thursday’s talks, chaired by Sierra Leone President and ECOWAS Chair Julius Maada Bio, focus on mobilising an initial 2,000 troops by the end of 2026 to respond to the spread of terrorism, including threats to coastal states.

Participants stressed “the need for close coordination between the two organisations to ensure regional security,” despite the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS to form the AES.

Member states are expected to specify their troop contributions, with an emphasis on self-financing and utilising internal resources before seeking external support.