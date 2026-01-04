A fire that knocked out electricity to large parts of southwest Berlin is being investigated as a suspected far-left extremist attack, with officials warning that tens of thousands of residents could remain without power for days.

Grid operator Stromnetz Berlin said on Sunday that the blaze, believed to be an act of arson, initially threatened to leave up to 45,000 households without electricity until January 8.

As of Sunday, around 35,000 households and nearly 1,900 businesses were still affected as crews worked to restore supply.

Related TRT World - UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'

Volcano Group claims responsibility