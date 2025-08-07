The Indonesian authorities are investigating whether two Israeli nationals were allegedly managing illegal luxury villas in Bali and openly marketing them on social media, the Jakarta Globe reported.

While the news might have easily been buried under the horde of other reports, the fact that the Israeli citizens are allegedly former Israeli military soldiers has forced authorities to look into the matter closely.

"We are checking on it right now. Our team is carrying out the operation," said Indonesia’s Immigration and Correction Affairs Minister, referring to the reports, according to Antara news agency.

Indonesia and Israel do not have diplomatic ties. But Israelis can still travel to the Island country if they have dual citizenship or special permits such as a business visa sponsored by a local firm.